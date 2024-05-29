Stop disclosing details of cases under investigation, including MP Azim murder: Legal notice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 01:58 pm

Stop disclosing details of cases under investigation, including MP Azim murder: Legal notice

MP Azim murder has become the talk of the country. Real time updates are being disseminated through electronic, press and social media.

A lawyer of the Supreme Court has sent a legal notice to relevant government officials asking them to stop speaking to the media regarding any case with ongoing investigation, including the murder case of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Shishir Monir sent the notice to the Home secretary, inspector general of Police and Police commissioner of Dhaka today (29 May).

According to the notice, Member of Parliament for Jhenaidah-4 Constituency Anwarul Azim Anar went missing after going to West Bengal for treatment. According to the information published in the media, he was brutally murdered. His body has not been recovered yet.

The murder has become the talk of the country. The Government of Bangladesh and India are conducting an investigation in this matter with utmost importance. Real time updates are being disseminated through electronic, press and social media.

Different media are making headlines according to their choice. Freelancers are broadcasting on popular social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok by referring to only segments of news. All this is creating a lot of confusion, said the notice.

It is said in the notice that the High Court Division had given necessary instructions in the case of Ayesha Siddika Minni vs the government (39 BLD 470) not to make such statement.

Today's notice mentions that the High Court had said that during the course of investigation of various high profile cases, accused persons arrested by various law enforcement agencies including Police or RAB are presented in front of the media before being produced in the respective courts, which is often dishonorable and impermissible from the point of view of human rights.

"Briefing is done in front of the media with great enthusiasm. We must remember that until and unless an accused is found guilty on the basis of evidence at the end of a trial in a court of law, it cannot be conclusively said that he is the real criminal or that the crime was committed by him," reads the notice.

According to the notice, in the light of the High Court's judgment, if the media does not stop broadcasting the statements about the case under investigation, a writ will be filed in the High Court.

