Stop and search operations continue in Dhaka, major entry points ahead of 28 Oct rallies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Stop and search operations continue in Dhaka, major entry points ahead of 28 Oct rallies

7 BNP leaders, who are reportedly accused in different cases have been detained by the police from Savar and Ashulia

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 05:56 pm
Police officials inspect the identity card of a motorcyclist at Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Police officials inspect the identity card of a motorcyclist at Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Commuters and vehicles are being subjected to search operations at various intersections within the capital and major entry points leading into Dhaka for the second day in a row, ahead of the political rallies on Saturday (28 October).

The photo was taken from Banglamotor area in the capital this afternoon. Photo: collected
The photo was taken from Banglamotor area in the capital this afternoon. Photo: collected

Police in riot gear were seen conducting searches on commuters, while checkpoints have been established in the Islampur area of Dhamrai, Ashulia Bridge area, Birulia in Savar, and Aminbazar.

AL, BNP, Jamaat stand firm on venues for Saturday rallies

"Since there are rallies of two political parties in the capital tomorrow [Saturday], we are conducting this search operation to ensure that no one can enter Dhaka and cause any chaos. It is part of our regular activities," Abdur Rashid, inspector (Investigation) of Savar Model police station present at the Aminbazar checkpost told The Business Standard (TBS) on Friday (27 October). 

Police stop a pickup van to check at a check post in Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023.Photo: TBS
Police stop a pickup van to check at a check post in Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023.Photo: TBS

At around 8:00am Friday, police were seen stopping Dhaka-bound long-distance buses, microbuses and other vehicles and questioning passengers at the check post set up in front of Aminbazar hospital.

'No gathering on Dhaka streets,' says DMP as political parties gear up for 28 Oct rallies

Police were seen searching the luggage and goods carried by passengers and upon suspicion were even checking the identity cards of the passengers.

Police search passengers on a bus entering Dhaka on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Police search passengers on a bus entering Dhaka on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS

However, there has been no report of suspects being detained from the check post yet.

7 BNP leaders arrested from Savar, Ashulia

At least 7 BNP leaders and activists from different areas of Savar and Ashulia at different times of Thursday night, police said.

Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha told TBS, "Five BNP leaders and activists have been arrested here [Savar model police station]. All those arrested are accused in various cases, this is part of our regular activities."

1,200 partymen arrested ahead of rally: BNP

On the other hand, the officer in charge of Ashulia police station Md Kamruzzaman said two BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in different cases.

Savar Thana BNP General Secretary Golam Mostafa told TBS, "Police are conducting extensive raids at the houses of BNP leaders and activists ahead of the rally, none of our leaders and activists are able to stay at home. Most of the leaders and activists are staying elsewhere to avoid arrest."

BNP has called for a grand rally at Naypaltan on Saturday as part of its one-point movement to oust the current government.

BNP to face retaliation if they attack Awami League 'peace rally' on 28 Oct: Quader

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League also called for another rally on the same day at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid.

Top News

Search operation / police / BNP rally / 28 October Rallies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy