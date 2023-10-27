Stop and search operations continue in Dhaka, major entry points ahead of 28 Oct rallies

Police officials inspect the identity card of a motorcyclist at Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Commuters and vehicles are being subjected to search operations at various intersections within the capital and major entry points leading into Dhaka for the second day in a row, ahead of the political rallies on Saturday (28 October).

The photo was taken from Banglamotor area in the capital this afternoon. Photo: collected

Police in riot gear were seen conducting searches on commuters, while checkpoints have been established in the Islampur area of Dhamrai, Ashulia Bridge area, Birulia in Savar, and Aminbazar.

"Since there are rallies of two political parties in the capital tomorrow [Saturday], we are conducting this search operation to ensure that no one can enter Dhaka and cause any chaos. It is part of our regular activities," Abdur Rashid, inspector (Investigation) of Savar Model police station present at the Aminbazar checkpost told The Business Standard (TBS) on Friday (27 October).

Police stop a pickup van to check at a check post in Aminbazar, Dhaka, on 27 October 2023.Photo: TBS

At around 8:00am Friday, police were seen stopping Dhaka-bound long-distance buses, microbuses and other vehicles and questioning passengers at the check post set up in front of Aminbazar hospital.

Police were seen searching the luggage and goods carried by passengers and upon suspicion were even checking the identity cards of the passengers.

Police search passengers on a bus entering Dhaka on 27 October 2023. Photo: TBS

However, there has been no report of suspects being detained from the check post yet.

7 BNP leaders arrested from Savar, Ashulia

At least 7 BNP leaders and activists from different areas of Savar and Ashulia at different times of Thursday night, police said.

Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha told TBS, "Five BNP leaders and activists have been arrested here [Savar model police station]. All those arrested are accused in various cases, this is part of our regular activities."

On the other hand, the officer in charge of Ashulia police station Md Kamruzzaman said two BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in different cases.

Savar Thana BNP General Secretary Golam Mostafa told TBS, "Police are conducting extensive raids at the houses of BNP leaders and activists ahead of the rally, none of our leaders and activists are able to stay at home. Most of the leaders and activists are staying elsewhere to avoid arrest."

BNP has called for a grand rally at Naypaltan on Saturday as part of its one-point movement to oust the current government.

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League also called for another rally on the same day at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid.