Stone-laden bulkhead from India remains stuck on char in Padma for 7 days

A bulk carrier carrying 183 metric tons of black stones from India's Murshidabad's Maya naval port to Sultanganj naval port in Bangladesh has been stuck at Hakimpur in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila for a week.

The bulkhead started on 16 February and is currently stranded 12 kilometres away from Sultanganj Naval Port.

"With the help of Meghna Traders, we unloaded 183 tons of stones at Maya Naval Port in India and then proceeded towards Hakimpur. After unloading, the vessel got stuck," Importer Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

"We are facing a loss of Tk50,000 per day due to this situation. Additionally, there are five staff members stranded. We have to pay for their food and salary as well."

He further explained, "Before renting the vessel, we jointly inspected it with BWDB [Bangladesh Water Development Board]. At that time, the water level was good. We thought that with the 500-ton bulkhead, it would be easy to transport 180/200 tons of goods. But suddenly, due to rising water levels in Padma, it got stuck."

However, the importer is not pointing fingers at BWDB.

"There is a low water depth of 200 metres in the Padma border area. If dredging is conducted there, then it would be possible to transport goods throughout the year," he explains.

Under the Bangladesh-India maritime protocol, the route between Sultanganj Naval Port in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi, and Maya Naval Port in Murshidabad, India, started on 12 February.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated Sultanganj Naval Port.

On the inauguration day, about 12 tonnes of garments from Sultanganj and about 100 tonnes of stones from neighbouring countries were sent to India.

Due to the crisis in navigation, no one is importing or exporting goods via this route now.

Moniruzzaman said, "By using this port, it takes about 20 days less time to import stones from India compared to the road route. After opening an LC, businessmen can import stones through this port the next day. It also saves about 150 kilometres of road transportation costs."

He added, "Due to the demand for Indian stones in the country, businessmen are eyeing this route. However, if there is a navigation crisis, importers will turn away from this route.

"Even if the government doesn't do it, we will dredge. If accommodation is arranged, it is possible to import 500 tons of stones daily through this route."

Regarding this, the Director of Procurement and Conservation Department of BWDB, Rafiqul Islam, said, "We have been given permission to use a loaded draft of 1.7 metres from our BWDB. Probably due to using more draft than that, this situation has arisen."