Stone-laden bulkhead from India remains stuck on char in Padma for 7 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:43 pm

Stone-laden bulkhead from India remains stuck on char in Padma for 7 days

The bulkhead started on 16 February and is currently stranded 12 kilometres away from Sultanganj Naval Port

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:43 pm
Stone-laden bulkhead from India remains stuck on char in Padma for 7 days

A bulk carrier carrying 183 metric tons of black stones from India's Murshidabad's Maya naval port to Sultanganj naval port in Bangladesh has been stuck at Hakimpur in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila for a week. 

The bulkhead started on 16 February and is currently stranded 12 kilometres away from Sultanganj Naval Port.

"With the help of Meghna Traders, we unloaded 183 tons of stones at Maya Naval Port in India and then proceeded towards Hakimpur. After unloading, the vessel got stuck," Importer Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are facing a loss of Tk50,000 per day due to this situation. Additionally, there are five staff members stranded. We have to pay for their food and salary as well."

He further explained, "Before renting the vessel, we jointly inspected it with BWDB [Bangladesh Water Development Board]. At that time, the water level was good. We thought that with the 500-ton bulkhead, it would be easy to transport 180/200 tons of goods. But suddenly, due to rising water levels in Padma, it got stuck." 

However, the importer is not pointing fingers at BWDB. 

"There is a low water depth of 200 metres in the Padma border area. If dredging is conducted there, then it would be possible to transport goods throughout the year," he explains.

Under the Bangladesh-India maritime protocol, the route between Sultanganj Naval Port in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi, and Maya Naval Port in Murshidabad, India, started on 12 February. 

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated Sultanganj Naval Port.

On the inauguration day, about 12 tonnes of garments from Sultanganj and about 100 tonnes of stones from neighbouring countries were sent to India. 

Due to the crisis in navigation, no one is importing or exporting goods via this route now.

Moniruzzaman said, "By using this port, it takes about 20 days less time to import stones from India compared to the road route. After opening an LC, businessmen can import stones through this port the next day. It also saves about 150 kilometres of road transportation costs."

He added, "Due to the demand for Indian stones in the country, businessmen are eyeing this route. However, if there is a navigation crisis, importers will turn away from this route. 

"Even if the government doesn't do it, we will dredge. If accommodation is arranged, it is possible to import 500 tons of stones daily through this route."

Regarding this, the Director of Procurement and Conservation Department of BWDB, Rafiqul Islam, said, "We have been given permission to use a loaded draft of 1.7 metres from our BWDB. Probably due to using more draft than that, this situation has arisen."

Top News

Maya-Sultanganj Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

4h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos