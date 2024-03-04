Stone crushing a serious health hazard
The work of stone crushing comes with some major health risks.
Stone crushers are exposed to such an environment that compromises their lungs with respiratory diseases.
Their lungs only gather dust as they inhale plumes of smoke and horrendously polluted air.
Recently, in Nakugaon land port Nalitabari, Sherpur, some stone crushers were seen without wearing face masks or hand gloves.
Hundreds of workers, who carry stones to the site and perform their activities, do not always take even the most basic health safety measures.
They may not have adequate awareness or support in this regard from the business owners.