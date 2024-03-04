Stone crushing a serious health hazard

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

The work of stone crushing comes with some major health risks.

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Stone crushers are exposed to such an environment that compromises their lungs with respiratory diseases.

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Their lungs only gather dust as they inhale plumes of smoke and horrendously polluted air.

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Recently, in Nakugaon land port Nalitabari, Sherpur, some stone crushers were seen without wearing face masks or hand gloves.

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hundreds of workers, who carry stones to the site and perform their activities, do not always take even the most basic health safety measures.

Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

They may not have adequate awareness or support in this regard from the business owners.