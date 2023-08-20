Still hopeful of BNP joining polls: EC Rashida

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 06:33 pm

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana. File Photo: Collected
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana. File Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana has expressed hope that the country's current political tension will gradually subside and the BNP will join the upcoming general election.

There is nothing for the commission to do about the ongoing political unrest, she told reporters at the Election Commission office in the capital on Sunday.

However, she said, "I believe that the situation will improve and ultimately a fair election will be held...We will continue to strive for fair and acceptable voting." 

Speaking about BNP's participation in the next general elections, the election commissioner said, "I am still hopeful that the BNP will participate in the polls. I have been saying it for a year and a half now. It is difficult to tell the trickery of politics and who will move how until the day before the polls. But we are optimistic about an inclusive election."

Mentioning that the commission has started taking preparations to hold the 12th parliamentary elections, expected to be held by the year-end, Rashida said, "We have actually started a quadrilateral preparation. Much progress has been made and efforts are underway to prepare guidelines for polling officials. The commission will hold a meeting tomorrow (21 August) in this regard."

Regarding the issue of foreign election observers, Rashida said, "Details about the observers will be revealed after the commission meeting. We will not appoint any observer. They will come through the ministries of home affairs and foreign affairs, and will have to operate according to the rules."

She also said the commission has not faced any pressure from the ruling party or someone else regarding the elections.

She said, "We have held so many polls and did not feel any pressure. There is still no pressure upon us.

"People from the outside might assume that we are under different kinds of pressure. But, honestly, no group has asked us to do things in any certain way.

"No member of the commission is under any kind of pressure from any side. The people must believe it."

