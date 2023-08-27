Stern actions against troublemakers ahead of polls: IGP

BSS
27 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:08 pm

Stern actions against troublemakers ahead of polls: IGP

BSS
27 August, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:08 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said stern actions will be taken if anyone tries to destabilise law and order situation of the country ahead of the general elections.

"During the election period, police will perform their duties under the Election Commission (EC)," he told the journalists after a special welfare meeting with senior officers and policemen at Barishal police lines today (27 August).

Barisal Metropolitan Police (BMP) and Barisal Range Police jointly organised the meeting.

The IGP said Bangladesh Police is over a hundred and fifty-year-old traditional institution and it has the capacity and experience to ensure free and fair elections.

He mentioned that since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed power, there has been a significant increase in the manpower, logistics, and technical capabilities of the Bangladesh Police.

Chowdhury Mamun said that there was a holy game of militancy and terrorism in the country once upon a time especially in the south-western part of the country.

"In line with the Prime Minister's 'Zero Tolerance' policy against militancy and terrorism, we all have been able to suppress militancy and terrorism by working together. As a result, stable law and order situation prevails in the country now and economic development has been increased along with the per capita income," he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Police Headquarters Md Anwar Hossain, Police Commissioner of BMP Md Saiful Islam, DIG of Barisal Range Md Jamil Hasan, Superintendent of Police of Barisal District Wahidul Islam, Superintendents of Police of Barisal range were present in the meeting.

Later, the IGP planted a sapling at the District Police Lines premises.

