Stern action if anyone prevented from voting: RAB DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:17 pm

“Any interference with the voting process would result in the RAB taking maximum action,” said M Khurshid Hossain.

RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain speaks to the reporter after a programme at Chattogram Headquarter of the elite force on Sunday. Photo: TBS
RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain speaks to the reporter after a programme at Chattogram Headquarter of the elite force on Sunday. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will take decisive measures against anyone attempting to prevent individuals from exercising their right to vote, Director General of the law enforcement agency M Khurshid Hossain said today (31 December).

Speaking to the media after a programme of winter clothes distribution at the Chattogram RAB headquarters, the RAB director general emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values.

"Any interference with the voting process would result in the RAB taking maximum action," he told the media, adding the primary concern is to ensure a fair and unimpeded electoral process, irrespective of the political outcomes.

Addressing queries from journalists, the RAB Director General assured the public of RAB's commitment to maintaining security on the election day. 

He expressed the agency's commitment to facilitating voters' access to polling centers and safeguarding those involved in the electoral process.

Detailing the strategy for the election day, M Khurshid said specialised surveillance will be in place in constituencies considered high-risk. 

He highlighted the coordinated efforts among personnel designated as the striking force, prepared to respond swiftly to any potential crises.

While indicating that there is currently no specific threat surrounding the election, the RAB DG mentioned ongoing efforts by RAB detectives to proactively address any emerging challenges.

Responding to inquiries about the Election Commission's directives on the recovery of illegal weapons, he assured that RAB would take stringent measures to confiscate any such weapons. 

He also pledged strict action against the illicit use of legal weapons, reinforcing RAB's commitment to ensuring the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

