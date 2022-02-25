Stern action against shopkeepers unwilling to take vaccines: DNCC Mayor 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:47 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said action would be taken against those who will not get vaccinated against Covid-19 despite making the vaccination process so easy.

"Shop owners and employees unable to show vaccination cards of at least one dose will have their stores closed," he said while inspecting the activities of a mass vaccination centre at Dakshinkhan's Kasai Bari Railgate area on Friday (25 February).

The Dhaka North mayor said the documents that were mandatory for vaccinations are no longer needed. 

"You can get vaccinated even if you have a phone number only," he added.

Atiq reiterated that the vaccination of the first dose will cease after Saturday and urged all to get jabbed. 

"Vaccination does not cost money, no one gets harmed, rather, the family and the people of the country remain protected. Everyone must be vaccinated to ensure their own safety and others," he said. 

The mayor further said although vaccination usually does not take place Friday, the DNCC has been kept open on Fridays as people of different professions are busy on other days of the week.

