Steps taken to protect cultural heritage in Bangladesh, KM Khalid tells China conference

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid on Monday said Bangladesh has taken time-befitting steps, including framing a policy, to protect cultural heritage.

Enough importance has also been included in the constitution for the protection of the nation's cultural heritage, he said.

The state minister was addressing the general assembly of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) in the capital city of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said a PID handout.

Khalid said Bangladesh has already ratified several international conventions, protocols, charters and guidelines under UNESCO for the protection of cultural heritage.

He said Bangladesh has cultural exchange agreements and MoUs with 44 countries.

The State Minister said the Awami League-led government has prioritised the conservation and protection of cultural heritage in Bangladesh.

The cultural event has been arranged to discuss archaeology, cultural heritage protection and restoration projects, which echo the Asian Initiative for Cultural Heritage Conservation that was proposed in 2019.

The ACHA general assembly is being held at Xi'an city of Shaanxi from April 24 to 26 with participation of representatives from 21 Asian countries, UNESCO, international cultural heritage protection organisations and 15 cultural heritage officials.