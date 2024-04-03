Steps taken to ensure exemplary punishment in forest officer killing case: Saber

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (3 April) said necessary legal measures have been taken to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of a beat officer of Forest Department using the smugglers' drum truck in Cox's Bazar.

He said that a case has been filed in connection with the incident and one of the accused has been arrested. The ministry expects exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of the forest official, reads a press release.

The environment minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after joining a workshop titled 'Addressing the Children's Environmental Health with a Particular Focus on Lead Poisoning in Bangladesh'.

Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) arranged the workshop at Agargaon Tourism Bhaban here.

Replying to another question about "climate bus", Saber said, "New policies are being prepared to select and allocate projects through Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT). In the future, projects will be undertaken following the guidelines, avoiding the past mistakes of the BCCT."

Earlier, in his speech at the workshop, the minister said his ministry will take all possible steps to reduce the risk of lead poisoning and ensure a healthy future for the children of Bangladesh.

He said the cooperation and participation of all concerned is very important.

Syed Marghub Murshed, former secretary and chairperson of ESDO, presided over the meeting.

Dr Abdul Hamid, director general, Department of Environment (DoE); Keya Khan, director general, Department of Women Affairs; Anjir Liton, director general, Bangladesh Shishu Academy; SK Rafiqul Islam BPAA, chief controller (Additional Secretary), Office of the Chief Controller of Imports & Exports; and Maya Vandenent, Chief, Health Section, UNICEF, also spoke in the occasion.

