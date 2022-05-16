Steps soon for closing shops at 8pm to restore order in Dhaka city: South's Mayor Taposh

Highlights:

The disorder in Dhaka has exceeded all limits

Only food shops, drug stores will be open till 10pm

Waterlogging in 125 locations being addressed infrastructurally

International Finance Corp interested to invest in development of Kamrangirchar

An initiative will be taken to close all shops and shopping malls after 8pm, except for emergency services, to restore overall order in the capital and to reduce traffic congestion, said Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Speaking at a press conference at Nagar Bhaban on Monday, marking the second anniversary of his mayoral term, he said, "The disorder in Dhaka has exceeded all limits. There is no alternative but to get rid of it quickly. Waste and sewerage management work is being hampered. We want to solve this problem quickly."

"To this end, all shops and shopping malls in Dhaka have to close by 8pm. Only food shops will remain open till 10pm. However, emergency services, including drug stores, will be allowed to stay open at convenient times. For this, they have to apply first," he added.

Claiming that the people of Dhaka did not have to suffer from waterlogging last year due to timely removal of waste from canals and box-culverts, Taposh said, "The rain water drained out within one hour, although it rained a lot last year. We are hopeful that rainwater will drain out within 30 minutes this year."

The mayor said, "Identifying 125 locations where there is waterlogging, we have already taken initiative to address the problem infrastructurally in those places, and about 90% of the construction has been completed. This year we have identified 11 more new places."

Talking about a grand plan for underdeveloped Kamrangirchar, Taposh said, "We want to start development work there starting next financial year, but that requires a huge investment. Many local and foreign companies, including the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank, have expressed interest in investing there. We are reviewing their proposals. Until the investment is finalised, we will continue our efforts to attract investment there."

He said the revenue collection of Dhaka South City Corporation at the beginning was Tk500 crore. During his first year of tenure, Tk703 crore was collected and this year's target has been set at Tk800-900 crore.

"In a current and ongoing development project, 24 community centres are being built in different wards. A project has also been adopted for the construction of another 37 new ones in wards where there are no community centres, and six old ones that are being renovated," he said.