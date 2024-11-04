Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the chiefs of reform commissions formed to expedite the state reform initiatives, at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon today (4 November). Photo: PID

The Election Reform Commission is taking appropriate steps to ensure the voting rights of Bangladeshi expatriates, commission chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar said today (4 November).

During a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at a meeting at the Chief Adviser's Office, the commission chief said the voters' list is being coordinated with the national identity cards.

The Election Reform Commission is giving importance to ensuring the participation of women in the electoral process and necessary measures are being taken in this regard, he said.

The commission is maintaining communications with the stakeholders using digital platforms and taking their suggestions, according to chief adviser's press wing.

Prof Yunus also held meetings with the heads of other commissions at his office in Tejgaon regarding the activities of the Reform Commission formed to advance state reform activities.

The chief advisor was also informed about the progress of the work of the Police Reform Commission by its chief Safar Raj Hossain.

He said the commission is working on a proposal to change the method of using force in controlling the mob.

Safar Raj also mentioned that some sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 are being examined to see whether they can be changed or not.

He informed the chief adviser that a questionnaire has been prepared to seek public opinion; which has already been posted on the website.

"Proposals to amend some laws and rules have been received, which are being scrutinized," he added.

In addition, he said appropriate proposals are being made to simplify some processes.

Progress of the work of the Public Administration Reform Commission was also shared by its chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury.

The commission chief stated that the work of the Public Administration Reform Commission has started in full swing, and opinions of everyone have already been received through the website.

The members of the commission have visited the district and upazila levels and exchanged views with the public, he said.

The members of the commission informed the chief adviser that exchange of views with representatives of various cadres of public administration started and the process underway.

They expressed hope that the Public Administration Reform Commission would submit its report within the stipulated time.