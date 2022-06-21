Steps being taken to combat loss of crops, fishes in Sylhet: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today assured that steps are being taken to cushion the loss of crops and fishes amid the flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Farmers will be given seeds and fertilisers so that they can cultivate crops again after the flood, said the prime minister on Tuesday while talking to representatives of divisional and district administration and local Awami League leaders at Sylhet Circuit House after visiting the flood affected areas in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and adjacent regions from a helicopter.

Despite the flood wreaking havoc on the crops, it will deposit silt on the land and increase fertility, she said.

Photo: PID

The prime minister said that even though floods cause harm it also brings with it some rewards as well.

Having an adequate amount of surface water is necessary to prevent earthquakes, and this flood will help restore the surface water, she added.

The prime minister also said, "Fishes are being washed away in this flood. However, we will provide fish fries so that fishes can be farmed."

The telecommunication department must be directed to keep the land phones active so that communication can be maintained, said Sheikh Hasina.

She said, "With the advent of mobile phones we have forgotten about landlines. But there might be floods again so to maintain communication everyone should make sure their landlines are working."

The government has allocated Tk22.5 million cash, 400 metric tonnes of rice and 41,000 packets of dry and other foods as immediate humanitarian aid to deputy commissioners of flood-hit districts between 15 and 18 June, said a press release issued on Saturday.

About Awami League helping people, she said "In government or opposition, wherever AL remains, its leaders and activists always stand beside the countrymen and work for them. During cyclones, floods or any other disaster, we always stay beside people and will continue assistance to people".

She said AL leaders and activists went to remote areas, where many couldn't reach, and sent pictures of those areas to me which helped ease the rescue process.

"I sent those pictures to the army chief, our office, divisional office . . . so they have been able to rescue the people," the premier said.

Divisional administration said 33 upazilas of four districts are affected by the flood which marooned over 45 lakh people and over 4.14 lakh people took refuge in 1,285 shelter centres.

Photo: PID

Monsoon rains and gushing waters from upstream India overnight worsened Bangladesh's flood situation with experts calling it the worst since 2004 while officials estimated the flooding to have marooned at least 6 million people.

The incessant downpours aggravated people's miseries while the deluge by now severed entirely the road links of northeastern Sunamganj district from the rest of the country and forced authorities to shut down the Osmani International Airport in neighbouring Sylhet after water submerged its runway.

Photo: PID

Flood waters engulfed several power stations forcing authorities to shut down the facilities, subsequently affecting internet and mobile phone communications as well and due to the shutdowns the entire Sunamganj district remained beyond power supplies for the last two days.