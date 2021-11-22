Steps to be taken soon to resolve pending journo killing cases: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said steps will be taken so that the pending journalist killing cases could be resolved as soon as possible.

He came up with the remark while the newly elected leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) met him at his ministry office here.

During the meeting, they discussed the pending journalist killing cases and other cases filed against journalists across the country, and various issues related to journalism.

The BFUJ leaders asked the home minister to set up a media cell at his ministry.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque, its former President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ Vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, Office Secretary Sebika Rani, and Executive Members Dr Utpal Kumar Sarker, Nure Jannat Akter Sima and Sheikh Nazmul Haque Saikat were present.