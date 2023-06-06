Steps to be taken if foreign diplomats cross limit: Shahriar Alam

The government would take appropriate steps if any foreign diplomat crosses the line, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday.

"There was such a phase six months ago. If it (crossing line) happens again, we will take steps taking that into cognisance. However, I am not aware of anything as of now," he said.

The State Minister made the remarks when a reporter drew his attention about Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori's visit to the Election Commission and his meeting with a political party.

Earlier, former Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki made comments on Bangladesh's last national election, and Bangladesh described Naoki's comments on Bangladesh's election as "unexpected."