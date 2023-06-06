Steps to be taken if foreign diplomats cross limit: Shahriar Alam

UNB
06 June, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:13 am

Steps to be taken if foreign diplomats cross limit: Shahriar Alam

UNB
06 June, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 12:13 am
File photo- State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md. Shahriar Alam, MP
File photo- State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md. Shahriar Alam, MP

The government would take appropriate steps if any foreign diplomat crosses the line, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday.

"There was such a phase six months ago. If it (crossing line) happens again, we will take steps taking that into cognisance. However, I am not aware of anything as of now," he said.

The State Minister made the remarks when a reporter drew his attention about Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori's visit to the Election Commission and his meeting with a political party.

Earlier, former Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki made comments on Bangladesh's last national election, and Bangladesh described Naoki's comments on Bangladesh's election as "unexpected."

