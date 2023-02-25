Step up vigilance against militancy, drugs and terrorism: PM Hasina

Asserting that her government will continue its drive against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (25 February) asked the people to remain vigilant.

"Our drive against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption will be continued. All of you must remain cautious regarding this matter," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a huge public rally at TT High School ground at Bhangar Haat in Kotalipara upazila.

PM opens 43 development schemes in Gopalganj

She also asked all guardians to remain alert so that their children do not get involved with drugs and militancy.

With Kotalipara upazila unit Awami League President Bhabendra Nath Biswas in the chair, the rally was addressed among others by Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and party General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Kotalipara upazila unit Awami League Aynal Hossain conducted the rally.

Earlier, the premier inaugurated 43 development projects and laid the foundation stones of another five in Kotalipara.

