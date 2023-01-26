Stay ready to ensure a fair, acceptable election, home minister tells DCs

Bangladesh

UNB
26 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 09:48 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to get ready to ensure a fair and acceptable national election expected to be held by early next year.

He came up with the remark while talking to journalists after the meeting with the DCs in the last session of the three-day 'DC Conference-2023' at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

"We said our security agencies are now capable of facing any challenges, they will be able to tackle any situation with their patriotism, experiences and abilities during the elections", he said.

"Indeed, we will not have anything to do at that time (election time). The ministry will only do its routine work. The main responsibilities will remain on the Election Commission (EC) and security agencies will also be under them (EC)," the home minister said.

"You (DCs) stay ready to ensure a fair election as your roles in holding the elections are crucial," he said adding that the country's people have been seeking a fair and acceptable election as well as the entire world.

Addressing the roles of the DCs in curbing the drugs, he asked them to play an important role in handling the challenge.

"The dreams of our 2030 and 2041 will remain incomplete unless we work on the issue (drugs)," he said.

Replying to a question about the militancy, the home minister said the law enforcers could deal with the militants, but they cannot uproot it.

"The militants have gone to the Chittagong Hill Tract region from here while we uprooted their dens there too," the minister said.

Replying to another question, Asaduzzaman suspected that the militants may lure the Rohingyas if they stay in the country for a long time.

He also said that law enforcers including members of the APBN, army and intelligence agencies have remained vigilant about the smuggling of Yaba as a section of Rohingyas are involved with the illicit business.

