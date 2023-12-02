Stay ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of polls: BGB chief

Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan has directed the force members to remain prepared to maintain internal law and order in the country centring on the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, scheduled for 7 January.

He issued the directive while exchanging views with BGB members during his visits to the Sreemangal and Kurigram borders on Saturday, reads a BGB press release.

The BGB chief visited the Sreemangal and Mymensingh sectors under BGB's Sorail region, and the Sreemangal and Kurigram borders under the force's Jamalpur battalion as part of his routine work.

During the visits, he inspected the operational, training and administrative activities of the BGB members.

While inspecting, the BGB chief also instructed the force members to perform their duties with the highest professionalism to ensure border safety, prevent all kinds of border crimes and smuggling, including those of drugs and illegal arms, and to strengthen bilateral relations with the bordering countries.

Higher officials of the BGB headquarters, commanders of BGB's Sorail region, Sreemangal Sector, and concerned battalions, among others, were present during the visits of the BGB chief.