Stay ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of polls: BGB chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Stay ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of polls: BGB chief

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 10:29 pm
Stay ready to maintain internal law and order ahead of polls: BGB chief

Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan has directed the force members to remain prepared to maintain internal law and order in the country centring on the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, scheduled for 7 January.

He issued the directive while exchanging views with BGB members during his visits to the Sreemangal and Kurigram borders on Saturday, reads a BGB press release.

The BGB chief visited the Sreemangal and Mymensingh sectors under BGB's Sorail region, and the Sreemangal and Kurigram borders under the force's Jamalpur battalion as part of his routine work.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the visits, he inspected the operational, training and administrative activities of the BGB members.

While inspecting, the BGB chief also instructed the force members to perform their duties with the highest professionalism to ensure border safety, prevent all kinds of border crimes and smuggling, including those of drugs and illegal arms, and to strengthen bilateral relations with the bordering countries.

Higher officials of the BGB headquarters, commanders of BGB's Sorail region, Sreemangal Sector, and concerned battalions, among others, were present during the visits of the BGB chief.

Top News / Corporates

BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

7h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

13h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

13h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

38m | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

2h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

6h | TBS SPORTS