Stay beside people with a vow to provide services: PM to physicians

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the country's physicians to stay beside people with the vow to provide quality services while calling it more than a profession.

"It's not just a profession. You people (physicians) serve others and I want you to stay beside people with this vow of providing services," the premier said while addressing the opening ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration and 14th convocation 2022 of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) as chief guest.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, Sheikh Hasina said when a doctor listens to a patient with patience, it gives the patient confidence and helps them heal.

She said, "In many cases, people are healed by the words of a doctor rather than treatment and medicine as it helps the patients to gain confidence."

"It is a reality that patients get half-healed after listening to the kind words of the doctors," she observed

The Prime Minister opined that everyone, whatever profession they belong to, should continue to work imbuing with humanity.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque also spoke at the event as a special guest.

BCPS today gave an honorary fellowship to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On behalf of the Prime Minister, Zahid Maleque received the fellowship and momentous of BCPS's golden jubilee.

Later, Zahid Maleque, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the gold medals among the BCPS fellows from 2017 to 2022 and honorary fellowships to both local and foreign dignitaries.

Photo: Courtesy

With BCPS President Professor Quazi Deen Mohammad in the chair, former BCPS President Professor AHM Towhidul Anwar Chowdhury delivered a welcome address.

BCPS Secretary Dr Mohammad Billal Alam introduced the foreign guests attending the ceremony. BCPS Senior Vice President Professor Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam gave the vote of thanks.

At the outset of the event, the theme song of BCPS and a video documentary on the activities of BCPS were screened.