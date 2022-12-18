Stay alert to stop 'culture of impunity': PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to remain alert so that the people of the country dot not experience again the "culture of impunity" that prevailed after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"…Bangladesh must not be trapped into that (culture of impunity) situation again," she said, while addressing the Golden Jubilee ceremony of Bangladesh Supreme Court as chief guest in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



After the brutal killing of her father, mother, brothers and sisters she was not allowed to seek justice, Sheikh Hasina said, adding: "My scope to seek justice was barred through Indemnity Ordinance."



The premier said that she doesn't want that anyone ever experience the culture of impunity situation like them.



She regretted that the people who was behind the all evil deeds in the country including the assassination of Father of the Nation and promulgating the Indemnity Ordinance were being treated as the "so-called protector and bearer" of democracy.



She said, "This is really very much disgraceful for the nation, country, independence and an independent country."



With Chief Justice of Bangladesh Justice Hasan Foez Siddique in the chair, Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered welcome address in the function.



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haq spoke on the occasion as special guest.



Distinguished guest Justice of Indian Supreme Court Justice Mukesh Kumar Rashik Bhai Shah and Bangladesh Law Commission Chairman and former Chief Justice of Bangladesh Justice ABM Khairul Haque also spoke.



An audio-visual documentary titled "Nay Bichar Er Anirban Suborno Jatray" on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Supreme Court was screened.



The Prime Minister released commemorative note of Taka 50 and commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Constitution and Bangladesh Supreme Court.



She also unveiled cover of 50 Bachhar er Path Chalay Supreme Court (50 Years Journey of Supreme Court) and English version of Bangladesh Constitution.



At the ceremony, the Prime Minister handed over the first ever introduced Chief Justice Padak (award) in six categories among the judges of the lower court. The recipients are District and Session Judge Chattogram Zebunnesa, Additional District and Session Judge Tangail Saud Hasan, Joint District and Session Judge Naogaon Khorshed Alam, Senior Assistant Judge Chattogram Reshma Khatun, Assistant Judge Rangpur Hasinur Rahman Milon, and Mymensingh District and Session Judge Court.

The Prime Minister said Father of the Nation had sacrificed so much for the people of this country throughout his entire life, but through his assassination the spirit and ideals of the Liberation War were actually killed.



She said: "And the Indemnity Ordinance was enacted to protect these killers from being prosecuted. Through the ordinance, the murderers were not only freed from trial, but also rewarded with jobs in various embassies. A culture of injustice started in Bangladesh."



"Father of the Nation had always wanted to establish justice, but what is unfortunate for us is that laws were enacted in the country to bar the prosecution of his killers," she added.



After 21 years, Awami League took the initiative to repeal this indemnity law after forming the government and through this, the way of trial of the killers of Father of the Nation was unblocked, she continued.



"I thank the Supreme Court because our opposition has always been active to ensure that this ordinance is not revoked," she said, adding: "When it came (to the court), the Supreme Court in their judgment ordered to quash it and we also quashed it in the parliament.



The head of government said that the Awami League government always tried that the apex court of the country could run independently.



"For that purpose, I handed over the financial management to the Supreme Court which was previously in the hands of the government. We provided separate budget allocation, simultaneously we prepared a policy to separate the judiciary and established permanent Law Commission," she said.



Mentioning that the lawyers are the essential part of the judiciary, she said, "Therefore, I will urge all of you that they should use their merit, creativity, honesty and sincerity for ensuring justice for the justice-seekers."



She agreed on establishing a law university in the country as it is urgently needed for all.



The Prime Minister said, "I've lost my parents, brothers and sisters. I've come to the country to change the fate of the people bearing the pain of that loss. I didn't come here to make money through corruption but to spend my own life."



Referring to the World Bank's complaint about corruption in Padma Bridge which was later proved as false, she said, "At least, we can say that I or my family, none of us didn't do any deed or will never do anything that would make heads of the people of Bangladesh down and belittle them and Bangladesh would be ashamed somewhere. I love this country, I love the people of the country."



Sheikh Hasina said that aim of her life is to provide a better life to the people of the country. "I am working on that, there will be rule of law, people will get justice, people will get better socioeconomic status. People of Bangladesh will roam across the globe with their heads ever high," she added.