Stay alert so Bangladesh never becomes Rajakar's abode: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
17 February, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:22 am

Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to build Bangladesh as a secular state where people of every faith will enjoy equal rights

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked all, particularly the expatriate Bangladeshis, to remain alert so none can again turn Bangladesh into an abode of the anti-liberation force and push the country backwards.

"We have been advancing Bangladesh towards prosperity. This advancement must go on. Stay alert so that no one can push the country backwards again and make it Rajakar's abode," she said addressing a reception accorded to her in Germany on Friday (16 February) night.

The premier also asked all to be alert against any conspiracy with the fate of the countrymen as the Bangladeshi diaspora in Germany arranged the reception at Hotel Burgerhaus Garching in Munich.

Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to build Bangladesh as a secular state where people of every faith will enjoy equal rights.

"We will materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation to transform Bangladesh into a prosperous, developed and smart Sonar Bangla with the spirit of the Liberation War and secularism," she said.

The prime minister said she is committed to reaching the fruit of the Liberation War to every doorstep and won't let go in vain the victory against the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 war.

"I never think what I need, rather I think what I can do for the betterment of the country and its people," she said, adding her children also dedicated them to the welfare of the people.

Describing the Awami League as the pro-people party, she said the people of the country have everything including Bangla as the mother tongue and country's independence through Language Movement and Liberation War respectively under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

"Awami League (AL) is my biggest strength of mine. We have been able to fight various disasters like the Covid-19 pandemic as we have the party (in power)," she said.
 
Sheikh Hasina said she has always tried to do something for the masses, adding, "Whenever I get a chance I do work for the welfare of the people".

She said the people have faith and confidence in Awami League as they always find the party beside them when they need it.

Giving a brief description of the overall development of the country, she said they have made huge socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

"Our development goal is not only building mega establishments but also progressing at the grassroots," she said.

The prime minister termed BNP as the party of looters saying the party does nothing for the wellbeing of the people rather it makes their own fortunes.

She came down heavily on the BNP, saying it did not take part in the 12th parliamentary election fearing defeat as they torched vehicles and burned people to death.

They did not take part in the election as they knew that people would not vote for them, she said.

"The party which was formed by a military dictator always believes in agencies and they can do nothing without their help," she added.

The head of the government blamed BNP for destroying the electoral process by holding yes/no votes and presidential election.

"BNP snatched away the voting rights of the people and made the election farcical through manipulations," she said.

But, the Awami League has returned the balloting power to the people through long struggle, she added.

