Stay alert to prevent BNP’s anarchy: PM tells party men

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the leaders and activists of the Awami League to remain alert in the streets across the country so that no anarchy can take place centring the BNP's 10 December rally.

"We [Awami League] have been victims of violence since 1975. We will not tolerate [this] anymore. We have to destroy the hands that will try to attack us," she said while addressing a meeting of her party and its associate bodies held at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

Joining the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban, she also called upon the people of the country to be aware so that corrupt, anti-liberation forces and arson terrorists cannot come to power again.

"Arson terrorists will not be allowed to come to power again," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said, "BRTC buses have been set on fire. From now on, whoever comes to set fire to buses, his hands will be burned."

She said, "The BNP came to power in 2001 by selling the country's gas. They think they can still come to power, but it will not be easy now. We will not allow them to play with the country's fate."

Sounding a note of warning, the prime minister said everyone should remember that the Awami League did not come from anyone's pocket and its existence was deep-rooted as it was established by the Father of the Nation.

"The BNP came from the pockets of the uniformed military dictator Ziaur Rahman," she said.

Sheikh Hasina heavily criticised the BNP leaders for shedding "crocodile tears" while fighting for democracy.

"Talking about democracy does not suit the BNP [leaders]...Zia had imposed curfew on democracy while Khaleda Zia allowed corruption. Khaleda has two virtues – indulging in corruption and killing people," she added.

The prime minister said, "Acting chairman of BNP Tarique Rahman is a convict. We will contact the British government to bring him back to the country and execute his punishment."

Pointing to the media owners, she said, "Many are flattering the BNP. But why? I will see how much they can flatter."

Sheikh Hasina said power is not meant to be enjoyed but rather to be utilised to serve the country and its people.

"No development was carried out during the tenure of the BNP-Jamaat. They were devouring development like insects," she said, adding that a sound mindset and proper guidelines are required to carry out development.

At the joint meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also urged the leaders and activists of the party to be vigilant in every district, upazila, ward and areas of the country including the capital centring the 10 December rally of BNP.

Meanwhile, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said that the BNP has planned massive mayhem across the country.

"The Awami League will not allow the BNP to execute the plan. Our activists will stay in the streets to protect life and property of the public. We will finalise our programme on Friday," he told The Business Standard Thursday.

General Secretary of Dhaka North City Awami League Abdul Mannan Kochi told TBS, "We are prepared to prevent BNP from implementing the blueprint to paralyse the capital on 10 December. But as per the instructions of the central leaders, we will not attack anyone unless we are attacked."

