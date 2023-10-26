Stay alert against any move to foil election: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has urged all to remain alert so that none can foil the upcoming general election or make it questionable.

She also urged the countrymen to cast vote for the "Boat" for continued development and progress of Bangladesh.

"All have to remain cautious so that none can foil the election or make the poll questionable," she said while addressing a community reception accorded to her in Brussels on Thursday (26 October).

The Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Belgium and different European countries organised the reception at the Performing Art Theater in Espace Lumein this afternoon.

The prime minister asked the Awami League leaders and activists to showcase the tremendous development of Bangladesh carried out in the last 15 years to the people instead of paying heed to the propaganda of any vested quarter against the government.

She also called upon all to thwart the conspiracy of the killers and terrorists and any bid to play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people again, pointing the finger at BNP and Jamaat.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud moderated the programme.

