Statesmen, Nobel laureate dubbed Bangabandhu as great humanist

Leaders of different countries, including heads of the government, recalled the undisputed and humanitarian leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dubbing him a great humanist and visionary statesman at the global stage.

During their visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi in the capital in different occasions, they said Sheikh Mujib was a leader of the masses who made his supreme sacrifice for them.

They put their comments in the "Visitors' Comment Book" kept at the historic house of Bangabandhu, now a museum, that bears the testimony to the life and work of Mujib and where the great leader along with most of his family members were assassinated under an orchestrated conspiracy.

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee dubbed Bangabandhu as a trailblaser who fought for establishing people's rights and dignity in one of the most profound struggles for liberation in the twentieth century.

Bestowing Bangabandhu title on Sheikh Mujib reflects the patriotic leader's profound love for the people of his country, the Indian president wrote in the visitor's book on 4 March 2013.

He added: "I salute this great visionary and international statesman, who worked for friendship between the people of our countries. He was a leader of the masses and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service."

During his visit to Dhaka on 6 June 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the courageous leadership of Bangabandhu, saying as a great humanitarian leader, Bangabandhu was an ardent advocate for equity and dignity for human beings.

"On behalf of the people of India, I pay tributes to a great leader, whose vision, struggle and sacrifices inspired a nation to achieve freedom and translate the dream of a Sonar Bangla into reality,"

The war of liberation led by Bangabandhu is rare in human history, he wrote in the visitor's book.

On 19 December 2017, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said more than 40 years after his passing, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is still remembered and respected as one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century.

The appreciation and endearment for Turkey, for the Turkish Nation and for Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founding father of the Republic of Tureky, which he had personally witnessed during his visit to Bangladesh touched him deeply, said Yildirim.

He said: "I particularly would like to point out that we also harbor the same warm sentiments for the Founder of Bangladesh, the late Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and keep his memory in high esteem".

Former Indian President Sri Ram Nath Kovind wrote he was honourd to visit this hallowed ground, which bears testimony to the life and work of the beloved Father of Bangladesh and the inspirational leader of Bangladesh's struggle for independence - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I am deeply inspired by the life of Bangabandhu and the great sacrifices family and he made to serve their countryman. I also pay humble homage to Bangamata and other family members on their untimely demise," he commented in the visitor's book of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on December 15 in 2021.

Kovind said the ideals and values that defined Bangabandhu's legacy would guide the younger generations in Bangladesh and around the world as well.

Visiting the Bangabandhu museum on 13 January 2013, Nobel laureate Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi wished that the violence, cruelty and barbarism that took place there would end and must end forever and everywhere.

The world can be humane and civilized only when not a single bullet is produced and used.

"This place is truly a pilgrimage, a holy place of worship for all those who believe in human dignity, liberty, justice and well being of humankind," he wrote.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said it was a great honour to visit this Museum paying tribute to the life and accomplishment of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose lifelong struggle paved the way for Bangladesh to reach her destiny as an independent nation Bangabandhu would always be fondly remembered as an icon of democracy and self-determination.

During his visit to the museum on 17 March 2021 on the occasion of the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu, Mohamed Solih said Bangabandhu's legacy would endure for many generations to come.

On 20 March 2021, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was deeply touched by the tragedy of Bangladesh that took place at this place on 15 August 1975.

"In many ways symbolise the courage and strength it infused into the people of Bangladesh to protect and cherish the freedom for which Bangabandhu sacrificed his valued life," he said, "May this be an eternal tribute to all those, who respect life and freedom."

On 23 March 2021, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering offered his tributes and prayers to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for giving above the manacles of foreign exploitation and blessing the nation onto a path of unprecedented peace, prosperity and stability.

Calling Bangabandhu as a great statesman, former German President Christian Wulff said, "This memorial reminds us of a great statesman who fought for the rights and dignity of his people and was steadfastly committed to independence and national unit".

Former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who visited the museum on 7 September 2011, paid homage to Bangabandhu calling him a great visionary statesman who laid a firm foundation for an independent, strong and proud Bangladesh.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led his people in their struggle for liberation through his inspired and courageous leadership," Dr Singh added.

Former president of Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on 25 July 2011 as the chairperson of the National Advisory Council of India.

She put her comment on the visitors' book saying, Bangabandhu demonstrated 'resolute courage' in the face of adversity, enduring hardships and indisposition in the quest for freedom.

Bangabandhu sought to empower his people in many ways and his sacrifice and struggle for the country's independence and people's cherished destination would always be honoured forever, said Sonia.

Thailand first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra paid tributes to Bangabandhu and visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on 22 December 2012.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled Bangabandhu's contributions to achieve a dignified status of Bengali language at the world stage.

Bangabandhu is an inspiration for all freedom-loving people in the sub-continent, she wrote.