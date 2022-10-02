State-run industries need to be made models of productivity: Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said state-run factories need to improve such so they can be models of productivity.

"To make this happen, the government should make industries more accountable and transparent. But if factories become worse as models, it would be most unfortunate," he said, addressing a dialogue on National Productivity Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

"Extensive studies are a must to see which state-run factories are doing well and which are not, and the studies must be made public," he suggested, saying that factories cannot be profitable if they fail to increase productivity.

Abdur Razzaque also emphasised increasing the productivity of privately run industries.

Saying that productivity in agriculture has increased substantially over time, thanks to improved varieties of seeds and technological innovations, he suggested further improvement in agricultural productivity is possible.

"Our scientists have developed varieties of paddy such as BRI-89 and BRI-92, which yield more than 30 maunds per bigha. Now, we are working on extending the cultivation of these new varieties across the country, replacing the BR-28 and BR-29 varieties developed earlier, which yield 17-18 maunds per bigha."

"Cow milk production has also increased to 30 litres from an earlier daily 5 litres per cow. Europe has increased it to 60 litres with their innovations and we also have to reach that goal," the agriculture minister said.

Calling for the use of technologies of the fourth industrial revolution such as artificial intelligence, robotics and genetic engineering, he said various new advanced technologies have come. "It is time to see how well we can leverage those benefits to increase productivity."

Referring to the Sustainable Development Goals that suggest productivity be doubled, he said, "Although it is a big challenge, we must work keeping in mind that we must achieve the goals by 2030."

"We have weaknesses in using technology. Many farmers are unable to apply fertilisers and pesticides appropriately, which increases costs and reduces productivity. The optimum utilisation of these tools must be taught."

State Minister for Industries, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, taking part in the programme organised by the National Productivity Organisation under the Ministry of Industries, said Bangladesh is in one of the best positions in the world in terms of industrial growth. Industry now contributes 37% to the overall economy, thanks to higher production."