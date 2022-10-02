State-run industries need to be made models of productivity: Agriculture minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:06 pm

Related News

State-run industries need to be made models of productivity: Agriculture minister

Abdur Razzaque also emphasised increasing productivity of industries in the private sector

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 09:06 pm
State-run industries need to be made models of productivity: Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said state-run factories need to improve such so they can be models of productivity. 

"To make this happen, the government should make industries more accountable and transparent. But if factories become worse as models, it would be most unfortunate," he said, addressing a dialogue on National Productivity Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday. 

"Extensive studies are a must to see which state-run factories are doing well and which are not, and the studies must be made public," he suggested, saying that factories cannot be profitable if they fail to increase productivity. 

Abdur Razzaque also emphasised increasing the productivity of privately run industries. 

Saying that productivity in agriculture has increased substantially over time, thanks to improved varieties of seeds and technological innovations, he suggested further improvement in agricultural productivity is possible. 

 "Our scientists have developed varieties of paddy such as BRI-89 and BRI-92, which yield more than 30 maunds per bigha. Now, we are working on extending the cultivation of these new varieties across the country, replacing the BR-28 and BR-29 varieties developed earlier, which yield 17-18 maunds per bigha."

"Cow milk production has also increased to 30 litres from an earlier daily 5 litres per cow. Europe has increased it to 60 litres with their innovations and we also have to reach that goal," the agriculture minister said.  

Calling for the use of technologies of the fourth industrial revolution such as artificial intelligence, robotics and genetic engineering, he said various new advanced technologies have come. "It is time to see how well we can leverage those benefits to increase productivity."

Referring to the Sustainable Development Goals that suggest productivity be doubled, he said, "Although it is a big challenge, we must work keeping in mind that we must achieve the goals by 2030."

"We have weaknesses in using technology. Many farmers are unable to apply fertilisers and pesticides appropriately, which increases costs and reduces productivity. The optimum utilisation of these tools must be taught."

State Minister for Industries, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, taking part in the programme organised by the National Productivity Organisation under the Ministry of Industries, said Bangladesh is in one of the best positions in the world in terms of industrial growth. Industry now contributes 37% to the overall economy, thanks to higher production."

Agriculture Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

9h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

11h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

38m | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

2h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

2h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets