State Minister Waseqa Ayesha Khan pledges to build corruption free financial system

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 01:26 pm

An action plan will be formulated after reviewing the challenges faced by the Ministry of Finance, as well as observing the current situation, she added.

State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan joins office on 3 March 2024. Photo: TBS
State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan joins office on 3 March 2024. Photo: TBS

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan has pledged to build a corruption-free and transparent financial system.

"Every person is involved in the financial system of the country, so it is important to ensure a transparent economic management system for economic development," she told reporters after joining office as the state minister today (3 March).

She said, "I will try my best to protect the trust that the prime minister has placed in me. I will put in utmost efforts to build a Smart Bangladesh by ensuring a corruption free financial system."

An action plan will be formulated after reviewing the challenges faced by the Ministry of Finance, as well as observing the current situation, she added.

