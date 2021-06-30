State Minister thanks Qatar for free Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladeshi expat workers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 09:03 am

Related News

State Minister thanks Qatar for free Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladeshi expat workers

The State Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tour of duty in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 09:03 am
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam extended thanks to the Qatari government for providing Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladeshi Expatriate workers in Qatar free of cost. 

He expressed his gratitude regarding the matter to the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh Ahmed Bin Mohamed Nasser Al Dehaimi, who paid a farewell call to the State Minister in his office yesterday.

Shahriar Alam in the discussion underlined that the bilateral ties between the two countries have reached new heights as envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Emir of Qatar in areas including energy and power, business and trade, investment, etc. 

He also invited Qatar to benefit from Bangladesh's growth by investing in the Special Economic Zones, reads a press release.  

The State Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tour of duty in Bangladesh and appreciated his efforts to boost the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Qatar during his tenure.

The departing Ambassador appreciated the socio-economic development success of Bangladesh and conveyed the Qatar government's eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh in areas of mutual interests. 

He thanked the State Minister for extending his support to him while performing his duties. 

Prior to the meeting with the State Minister, the Ambassador also paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momenat his office.

Foreign Secretary thanked the Ambassador for his proactive role inadvancing and consolidating the existing bilateral ties between the two countries. He underscored the need to transform the bilateral relations into a more comprehensive and strategic partnership.

The Ambassador of Qatar expressed the readiness of his Government to support Bangladesh in materialising its Vision -2041 and to work with the government of Bangladesh for mutual benefit.

He also reiterated his country's support for an early resolution of the Rohingya issue.

Top News

State Minister Shahriar Alam / thanks / qatar / free / COVID-19 / Vaccine / Bangladeshi / expat workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

15h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  