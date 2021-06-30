State Minister thanks Qatar for free Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladeshi expat workers

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam extended thanks to the Qatari government for providing Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladeshi Expatriate workers in Qatar free of cost.

He expressed his gratitude regarding the matter to the outgoing Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh Ahmed Bin Mohamed Nasser Al Dehaimi, who paid a farewell call to the State Minister in his office yesterday.

Shahriar Alam in the discussion underlined that the bilateral ties between the two countries have reached new heights as envisaged by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Emir of Qatar in areas including energy and power, business and trade, investment, etc.

He also invited Qatar to benefit from Bangladesh's growth by investing in the Special Economic Zones, reads a press release.

The State Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tour of duty in Bangladesh and appreciated his efforts to boost the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Qatar during his tenure.

The departing Ambassador appreciated the socio-economic development success of Bangladesh and conveyed the Qatar government's eagerness to work more closely with Bangladesh in areas of mutual interests.

He thanked the State Minister for extending his support to him while performing his duties.

Prior to the meeting with the State Minister, the Ambassador also paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momenat his office.

Foreign Secretary thanked the Ambassador for his proactive role inadvancing and consolidating the existing bilateral ties between the two countries. He underscored the need to transform the bilateral relations into a more comprehensive and strategic partnership.

The Ambassador of Qatar expressed the readiness of his Government to support Bangladesh in materialising its Vision -2041 and to work with the government of Bangladesh for mutual benefit.

He also reiterated his country's support for an early resolution of the Rohingya issue.