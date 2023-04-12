State Minister Shahriar Alam meets Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 07:14 pm

Related News

State Minister Shahriar Alam meets Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 07:14 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Dr Manik Saha in Agartala. 

The State Minster congratulated him on his recent assumption of office as Chief Minister of Tripura, according to a foreign ministry release.

He paid deep tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their homes and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between the two countries.  They discussed issues of mutual interests and concerns and agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and North East India particularly Tripura and people-to-people contact. 

They also reminiscenced historical linkage of the people of Bangladesh and Tripura. 

State Minister Shahriar Alam stated that the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was working to take the India-Bangladesh connectivity to pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region. 

He requested the Chief Minister to name a road under the name of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought support of the Chief Minister for constructing a 'Shaheed Minar' in Agartala. 

He invited the Chief Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

The Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha requested for expediting implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura. 

He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.

Nahim Razzaq, MP and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala accompanied the State Minister during the meeting.

Earlier today, the State Minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala.  The State Minister left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the Chief Minister.

Shahriar Alam / Tripura CM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format