State Minister Shahriar Alam meets Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tripura Prof Dr Manik Saha in Agartala.

The State Minster congratulated him on his recent assumption of office as Chief Minister of Tripura, according to a foreign ministry release.

He paid deep tribute to the people of Tripura for opening their homes and hearts to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relation that exists between the two countries. They discussed issues of mutual interests and concerns and agreed to promote close collaboration for augmenting the trade relations between Bangladesh and North East India particularly Tripura and people-to-people contact.

They also reminiscenced historical linkage of the people of Bangladesh and Tripura.

State Minister Shahriar Alam stated that the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was working to take the India-Bangladesh connectivity to pre-1965 level for shared prosperity of the region.

He requested the Chief Minister to name a road under the name of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sought support of the Chief Minister for constructing a 'Shaheed Minar' in Agartala.

He invited the Chief Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

The Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha requested for expediting implementation of the ongoing connectivity initiatives particularly between Bangladesh and Tripura.

He expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh.

Nahim Razzaq, MP and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala accompanied the State Minister during the meeting.

Earlier today, the State Minister visited the Tripura State Museum (Ujjayanta Palace) in Agartala. The State Minister left Agartala for Dhaka after meeting the Chief Minister.