State minister Enamur Rahman opens Jirabo Modern Fire Station

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman inaugurated the Jirabo Modern Fire Service and Civil Defense Station in Savar Cantonment today.

Dr Enamur Rahman joined the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Director General of Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Md Main Uddin; Brigadier General Tofail Mustafa Sarwar, station commander of Savar Cantonment; Md Shahid Atahar Hossain, director of 11 Modern Project; Deputy Director of Fire Service (Dhaka Division) Md Saleh Uddin, Assistant Director Md Anwarul Haque, officials of various institutions, people of various professions, officials of public works department, volunteers, leaders of social and political organisations and media workers were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Enamur Rahman said, "Given its industrial significance, Jirabo Fire Station will assume a pivotal role in safeguarding fire safety in this region. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including the world's tallest turntable ladder measuring 68 metres, this station embodies the enduring aspirations of the community."

