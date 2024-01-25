Bangladesh invites India's seven sister states to use Dhaka airport for int'l travels

File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected

Bangladesh's State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has put forth a proposal encouraging residents of India's Seven Sisters states to use Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for international travel.

During a courtesy meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, State Minister Ahsanul Islam expressed that inhabitants of the Seven Sisters, who frequently travel to various countries, can conveniently utilise Dhaka Airport for their international journeys.

The state minister highlighted that the Indian government can play a crucial role in implementing this proposal, reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

In addition to the travel initiative, Ahsanul Islam underscored the importance of improving communication with the Seven Sisters and stressed the need to increase the export of various Bangladeshi products like handicrafts, electronics, jute, leather goods, and food items.

At the meeting, the Ministry of Commerce reiterated its request to India for import quotas on essential commodities. Ahsanul Islam proposed that the Indian High Commissioner take proactive measures to ensure the smooth import of crucial items like onions, sugar, ginger, and garlic from India during emergencies.

Furthermore, the state minister advocated for an increase in the import of various products from Bangladesh, emphasising the need to activate border markets to facilitate increased communication between the people of both countries. He also pledged to collaborate on identifying potential locations for the establishment of new border markets.

Underlining the importance of improved communication between businesses in both nations, the Indian high commissioner announced a mega show scheduled to take place in India next month. Bangladeshi representatives are invited to participate in this event, which is expected to foster stronger trade relations.

To further diversify exports, the Indian high commissioner proposed organising "Best of Bangladesh Products" and "Best of India Products" shows in both countries. This initiative aims to encourage the export of a wide range of products from both nations.

Subsequently, State Minister Ahsanul Islam held a courtesy meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy. During this meeting, Ahsanul Islam proposed an increase in the import of various products from Bangladesh.

The Russian ambassador assured that the import of pharmaceuticals, jute and leather products, ceramics, and food items from Bangladesh will be escalated.

Ahsanul Islam also urged the Russian ambassador to expedite the resolution of establishing a direct exchange system for import-export between Bangladesh and Russia.

Expressing interest, the Russian ambassador discussed the possibility of setting up a branch of a Russian university in Bangladesh. The state minister for commerce assured cooperation through appropriate authorities for the resolution of this matter, marking a step towards further collaboration between the two nations.

