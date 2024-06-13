State-of-the-art nano lab at BUET at a cost of Tk100 crore: State Minister Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art nano lab at the Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) at a cost of Tk100 crore.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given permission to start the work of setting up a state-of-the-art nano lab at BUET, which has already gone into the tender process.

"Achieving a discrimination-free, knowledge-based smart Bangladesh as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2041 requires a talented smart generation, who will lead the way in building a smart Bangladesh," said the state minister while addressing the inauguration of the Institute of Robotics and Automation (IRAB) at the Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) today (13 June).

State Minister Palak said, "We are setting up the Institute of Robotics and Automation at BUET to give the students of BUET an opportunity to learn and know more about robotics. In the next 2-3 decades, technology will radically change everything about us. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman considered education not an expense but an investment.

"We want to take robotics not only to universities, but also to colleges, schools and even primary schools."

At the beginning of the event, all the guests including the State Minister were welcomed with flowers by Roboseba - Health Objective Robot made in Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET).

Under the chairmanship of Buet Vice Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumdar others who spoke at the event were Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Department Md Samsul Arefin and Vice-Chancellor of BUET Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan.