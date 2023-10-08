State appeals to extend jail term of Adilur, Elan's

Bangladesh

BSS
08 October, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:39 am

State appeals to extend jail term of Adilur, Elan&#039;s

The state has filed an appeal with the High Court, seeking an extension of the jail term of Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary of the human rights organisation Odhikar, and its director ASM Nasir Uddin Elan in an ICT case.

Confirming the matter to the BSS, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi said, "We will mention the matter at the court as regular judicial proceedings are starting in the High Court tomorrow, after the vacation...Later, when the case is ready for hearing, the appeal will be heard by the High Court."

On September 14 this year, a special court sentenced Adilur and Elan to two years imprisonment in a case lodged under the ICT Act. The court also fined them Taka 10 thousand each, and a month more behind bars in default of the payment.

According to the case documents, Adilur and Elan deliberately made false claims regarding the death of 61 people during a joint operation conducted by law enforcement agencies on 5 May 2013, to remove Hefajat-e-Islam activists and leaders from Shapla Chattar in the city's Motijheel area, as they announced a night stay at the rally venue there.

The duo was accused of trying to create confusion among the Muslim devotees, spread hate against law enforcement agencies, and defame the government, according to the case docs. 

DB Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashraful Islam made a general diary with the Gulshan Police Station in this regard on August 10, 2013.

A charge-sheet was submitted against the duo in Dhaka court on September 4 of that year. The trial started against them in 2014.

High Court / Adilur Rahman Khan / Odhikar / ASM Nasir Uddin Elan

