Starting at Tk3.4 lakh, four Royal Enfields begin journey in Bangladesh

Ifad Motors, the manufacturer and sole distributor of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Bangladesh, today (21 October) launched four 350cc models — Hunter, Classic, Bullet, and Meteor — of the iconic motorcycle brand, priced between Tk3.4 lakh and Tk4.35 lakh.

The price of Hunter 350 will start from Tk3.4 lakh and may vary based on colour variants.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Photo: Collected

The highest-selling and most popular Royal Enfield bike in India, Classic 350's price will start from Tk4.05 lakh.

Bullet 350's price will start from Tk4.10 lakh, while the price of highway riders' favourite Meteor 350 will start from Tk4.35 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Photo: Collected

Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Photo: Collected

Pre-booking for the locally-manufactured motorcycles will start from tomorrow morning (22 October).

According to insiders, Ifad Motors, which opened the Royal Enfield flagship showroom in Dhaka city's Tejgaon area, will start delivering the motorcycles after 45 days.

The new generation Royal Enfield models carry the iconic legacy alongside ensuring a smoother performance, according to test riders.

The four models, equipped with fuel injection systems and more refined single-cylinder J Series engines, will have several variants based on colours and braking system propositions.

Ifad Motors has built its motorcycle manufacturing factory at Chauddagram, Cumilla.

After two decades of engine capacity restrictions in the country, the Bangladesh government in 2023 allowed locally manufactured motorcycles of up to 375cc on roads.

Uttara Motors, manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles, launched the first higher cubic capacity (cc) motorcycle Bajaj N250 at Tk3.4 lakh in November last year, and till the end of June this year, the company sold over 730 units of N250.

Hero, earlier this year, launched Karizma XMR 210cc which was sold at around Tk4 lakh and had a sale of nearly 700 units till the end of June.

Honda recently launched its 180cc Hornet at nearly Tk2.9 lakh.

The Royal Enfield models, with their larger 350cc engines, will lead the over-165 cc segment in engine size.

Royal Enfield at a glance

Royal Enfield, beginning its motorcycle manufacturing journey in England 123 years ago — mainly for military usage, is the oldest two-wheeler brand that is still operational.

In the 1950s, it partnered with Indian company Madras Motors to form "Enfield India" to assemble the Bullet 350 motorcycles for the Indian army. Over the decades, Royal Enfield became synonymous with Indian motorcycling, with production in the UK ceasing in 1970.

Royal Enfield, now 100% controlled by Indian conglomerate Eicher Motors, has a market presence in more than 50 countries while its sales hit a record high of over 9 lakh in 2023.

In 2023, the company established its fifth assembling plant in Nepal after Brazil, Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.