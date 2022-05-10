Standing committee seeks financial statements of privately run trains

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

Standing committee seeks financial statements of privately run trains

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:21 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways has asked the railway ministry to submit the financial statements of the privately run trains in the country.

The committee gave the directive during its 20th meeting held on Tuesday in the cabinet room of the national Parliament building.

At present, there are 40 trains in the eastern and western zones of the railway are operated by private companies.

According to a press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat, the committee has asked the ministry to submit the details of annual income and expenditure of 40 privately run trains before the committee's next meeting.

The committee also asked for a detailed monthly and yearly report of the different types of oil being sourced for engine, gear, coolant, hydraulic and machine.

The meeting was chaired by ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, chairman of the committee.   

The committee also directed the ministry to collaborate with the local parliament members to recover the railways asset in Sayedpur railway station.

It also discussed different development projects of railways including Padma Railway Bridge, Chattogram-Cox's-bazar rail line, Khulna-Dorshona double rail-line projects and other projects.

Among others, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, Asaduzzaman Noor, Md Saifuzzaman, HM Ibrahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, Nadira Yeasmin Jolly were present at the meeting.

Top News

train service / Financial Statement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

6h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

9h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

3h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

11h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

23h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021