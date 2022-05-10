Standing committee seeks financial statements of privately run trains

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways has asked the railway ministry to submit the financial statements of the privately run trains in the country.

The committee gave the directive during its 20th meeting held on Tuesday in the cabinet room of the national Parliament building.

At present, there are 40 trains in the eastern and western zones of the railway are operated by private companies.

According to a press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat, the committee has asked the ministry to submit the details of annual income and expenditure of 40 privately run trains before the committee's next meeting.

The committee also asked for a detailed monthly and yearly report of the different types of oil being sourced for engine, gear, coolant, hydraulic and machine.

The meeting was chaired by ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, chairman of the committee.

The committee also directed the ministry to collaborate with the local parliament members to recover the railways asset in Sayedpur railway station.

It also discussed different development projects of railways including Padma Railway Bridge, Chattogram-Cox's-bazar rail line, Khulna-Dorshona double rail-line projects and other projects.

Among others, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, Asaduzzaman Noor, Md Saifuzzaman, HM Ibrahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, Nadira Yeasmin Jolly were present at the meeting.