Stakeholders fear Dhaka Elevated Expressway to spoil Hatirjheel, increase traffic jam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Stakeholders fear Dhaka Elevated Expressway to spoil Hatirjheel, increase traffic jam

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:21 pm
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

Construction of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway as per the current plan will ruin the beauty of Hatirjheel, according to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk).

At least 41 pillars of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be in the Hatirjheel lake area, which will spoil its beauty, said Rajuk representatives yesterday at the first meeting of the committee formed to coordinate the ongoing development projects related to road, rail and water transport infrastructures in Dhaka city.

Hatirjheel, a beautiful lake in the heart of Dhaka, is a favourite spot for city dwellers to relax. So Rajuk recommended planning an alternative route for the elevated expressway, avoiding the lake.

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway project was taken on 19 January 2011. On 15 December 2013, an agreement over the project was signed with a plan to complete it by FY19. After several revisions, the deadline for completing the project was extended till June 2024.

The total length of the elevated expressway is 46.73 km including 19.73 km main elevated portion, and 31 ramps having 27 km long entry and exit routes for vehicles. The construction cost of the expressway is estimated at Tk8,940 crore.

Stakeholders at yesterday's meeting said the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is supposed to lead toward areas outside the city along the rail lines, but its exit ramps are planned in such a way at various spots inside Dhaka that it will further increase the traffic pressure on the city.

Representatives of the Dhaka South City Corporation said one exit ramp of the expressway will descend from the FDC rail crossing area to the Panthakunja Park, while another one will descend from Hatirpul to Palashi. These will damage the park and increase traffic in Palashi area.

Moreover, the prime minister has instructed the authorities to avoid development projects on reservoirs, parks, etc. So, alternative arrangements can be made by avoiding the construction of any structure in Panthakunja Park, said the Dhaka South representatives.

The Dhaka South City Corporation has also demanded a share of the toll collected from the elevated expressway as a significant portion of the structure will pass over Dhaka South roads.

It has expressed concern that traffic congestion will increase in Kakoli, Banani if an expressway ramp is constructed near the Kakoli intersection.

The Railway authorities have alleged that the elevated expressway project has been hampering the construction of the third and fourth rail lines from Dhaka to Tongi, increasing the project implantation period and cost.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, president of the project coordination committee, said the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project has been taken to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka. It is important to resolve the complications arising in determining the alignment and location of ramps for the project.

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, Railway Ministry Secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Rajuk Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah were present at the meeting.

Top News

Dhaka Elevated Expressway / Hatirjheel / Jam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

11h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

12h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

14h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

5h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

8h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46