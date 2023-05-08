Stakeholders fear Dhaka Elevated Expressway to spoil Hatirjheel, increase traffic jam

Construction of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway as per the current plan will ruin the beauty of Hatirjheel, according to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk).

At least 41 pillars of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will be in the Hatirjheel lake area, which will spoil its beauty, said Rajuk representatives yesterday at the first meeting of the committee formed to coordinate the ongoing development projects related to road, rail and water transport infrastructures in Dhaka city.

Hatirjheel, a beautiful lake in the heart of Dhaka, is a favourite spot for city dwellers to relax. So Rajuk recommended planning an alternative route for the elevated expressway, avoiding the lake.

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway project was taken on 19 January 2011. On 15 December 2013, an agreement over the project was signed with a plan to complete it by FY19. After several revisions, the deadline for completing the project was extended till June 2024.

The total length of the elevated expressway is 46.73 km including 19.73 km main elevated portion, and 31 ramps having 27 km long entry and exit routes for vehicles. The construction cost of the expressway is estimated at Tk8,940 crore.

Stakeholders at yesterday's meeting said the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is supposed to lead toward areas outside the city along the rail lines, but its exit ramps are planned in such a way at various spots inside Dhaka that it will further increase the traffic pressure on the city.

Representatives of the Dhaka South City Corporation said one exit ramp of the expressway will descend from the FDC rail crossing area to the Panthakunja Park, while another one will descend from Hatirpul to Palashi. These will damage the park and increase traffic in Palashi area.

Moreover, the prime minister has instructed the authorities to avoid development projects on reservoirs, parks, etc. So, alternative arrangements can be made by avoiding the construction of any structure in Panthakunja Park, said the Dhaka South representatives.

The Dhaka South City Corporation has also demanded a share of the toll collected from the elevated expressway as a significant portion of the structure will pass over Dhaka South roads.

It has expressed concern that traffic congestion will increase in Kakoli, Banani if an expressway ramp is constructed near the Kakoli intersection.

The Railway authorities have alleged that the elevated expressway project has been hampering the construction of the third and fourth rail lines from Dhaka to Tongi, increasing the project implantation period and cost.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, president of the project coordination committee, said the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project has been taken to ease traffic congestion in Dhaka. It is important to resolve the complications arising in determining the alignment and location of ramps for the project.

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, Railway Ministry Secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Rajuk Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah were present at the meeting.