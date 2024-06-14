Stakeholders emphasise building awareness and ensuring balanced nutrition for all

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 06:26 pm

Stakeholders emphasise building awareness and ensuring balanced nutrition for all

The discussants further emphasised the need to prioritise nutrition-based investments in climate-vulnerable geo-political areas, hard-to-reach regions, and urban areas with high levels of poverty. 

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 06:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Speakers, at a round table discussion on Thursday (13 June), underscored the necessity of fostering awareness at every level to ensure balanced nutrition for all.  

During the discussion titled 'Nutrition Governance in Local Level: Success, Learning, Challenges, and Way Forward,' organised by Samakal and Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance, emphasised that a lack of governance regarding nutrition persists, resulting in severe malnutrition at the grassroots level. 

Addressing the event as chief guest, Md Shahidul Islam, director-general for the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit of the Food Ministry, highlighted the importance of inclusion for ensuring balanced nutrition, and he advocated for incorporating awareness about nutrition into the responsibilities of local government offices, including the union parishad. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Nowadays, people are purchasing medicines throughout the year. There is a general lack of awareness regarding the appropriate dietary needs for different ages and the correct proportions", he explained.

The discussants further emphasised the need to prioritise nutrition-based investments in climate-vulnerable geo-political areas, hard-to-reach regions, and urban areas with high levels of poverty. 

Margherita Capalbi, delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, and Farzana Rahman, deputy director for Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, also spoke at the event.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

8h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

3h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

23h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

21h | Videos