Stage set for Awami League's programme in Dhaka today

The stage is set for Awami League's programme today, as BNP is also scheduled to hold a protest rally.

Dhaka south and north metropolitan units of Awami League are organising the programme at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

The peace and development demonstration was organised on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will deliver his speech as the chief guest while the president of Dhaka metropolitan south unit of the party will preside over the programme.

General Secretary of Dhaka metropolitan north unit of AL, SM Kachi Khandakar will conduct the programme.

President of Dhaka metropolitan north unit of Awami league, Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, and general secretary of Dhaka metropolitan south unit, Humayun Kabir, will also deliver speeches.

The party announced a series of activities today. BNP is also scheduled to hold its rally in Dhaka today.

The directive for AL activists to gather in the capital today was issued by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.

The Awami League has laid out an elaborate schedule of programmes that will run from October 7 to October 18. The programme began with a teachers' gathering on October 7. The series of events will culminate in a public rally in Dhaka on the 18.

Regarding today's programme, Quader had said, "In Dhaka city, we will block their (BNP's) gatherings and prevent them from carrying out their plan. They are conspiring. Fakhrul is spreading rumours. He's collecting news from thin air."