Stability of parliamentary democracy behind massive development: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday told the Parliament that the stability of parliamentary democracy since 2008 created a scope for massive development in Bangladesh.

"During the last three terms --2008, 2014 and 2018-- in line with the constitution, the continuous progress of Bangladesh National Parliament, the consistency of parliamentary democracy and political stability created a field for massive development of Bangladesh," she said.

Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said this while placing a motion in the House on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Jatiya Sangsad, Bangladesh National Parliament.

She said in continuation of the scope, Bangladesh achieved many successes like the successful implementation of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), reducing the poverty rate to 18 percent from 40 percent, gradual sustainable development of Bangladesh, the graduation of Bangladesh into the club of the developing countries, reaching electricity to cent percent houses, massive development of communication infrastructures, attainment of food autarky, construction of Padma Bridge with own finance, implementation of Metrorail project, launching Bangabandhu Satellite, setting up Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, rehabilitation of landless and homeless people under Ashrayan project, women empowerment, construction of Birnibash (houses) for freedom fighters and building Digital Bangladesh.

"Overall, today Bangladesh is a wonder of the world for the development of the people's life," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, an MP from Gopalganj-3, moved the motion under the Section-147 of the Rules of Procedure in the House on the 50th anniversary day of Bangladesh National Parliament.

The premier in her motion said, "During the auspicious moment of 50 years of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the Parliament is in opinion that the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad as the centre of parliamentary democracy will continue to play an effective and active role in the quality development of people's life and the successful implementation of their hopes and aspirations, and thus democracy will be strengthened, an exploitation-free social system will be established, equality and justice will be guaranteed for all, we all will work together to fulfill these promises stated in the constitution, and build a happy, prosperous, advanced, hunger- and poverty-free smart Bangladesh and the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-- this should be our conviction."

Earlier, President Md. Abdul Hamid addressed the House on the occasion of the 50 years of the Jatiya Sangsad.

On April 07, 1973, the first parliament had gone into the maiden sitting in independent Bangladesh.