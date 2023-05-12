St Martin likely to be submerged by tides due to cyclone Mocha: Weather expert

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:09 pm

St Martin likely to be submerged by tides due to cyclone Mocha: Weather expert

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:09 pm
Saint Martin&#039;s ecosystem is rich in biodiversity that encompasses a large number of fish, mollusk, mangrove, coral, plankton, seagrass and seaweed species. Photo: : RASHED KABIR, UNSPLASH
Saint Martin's ecosystem is rich in biodiversity that encompasses a large number of fish, mollusk, mangrove, coral, plankton, seagrass and seaweed species. Photo: : RASHED KABIR, UNSPLASH

As the cyclone Mocha has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm, weather experts warned the country's only coral island, Saint Martin, may become the worst sufferer. 

The island is feared to be submerged under 15-20 feet high tides, said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada.

He said people of Saint Martin are at risk and it is not safe to take shelter in any building below three floors.

"I will request the government to take the people of this island to the shelter," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has asked maritime ports to lower remote warning signal number 2 and display local warning signal number 4, reads a BMD press release.

Mocha was located at 14.3 North latitude, 88 degrees East longitude at 3pm on Friday (12 May).

