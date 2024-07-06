St Martin cut off for 14 days: Food crisis looms again

No boats or speedboats have travelled to or from Saint Martin's Island in the last 14 days due to rough seas and a risky alternative route from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The last trip took place on 22 June, when two trawlers ferried emergency supplies and passengers from Teknaf's Shah Porir Dwip to Saint Martin's, while two speedboats brought back 15 passengers, including those needing medical attention.

Since then, no trawlers or speedboats have made another trip. As a result, there is a looming threat of food shortage on the country's only coral island, Saint Martin's.

The authorities have stated that due to the conflict in Myanmar, they have decided to switch to an alternative route for boats to Saint Martin's. However, the current rough sea conditions and weather have made it impossible for boats to travel.

Confirming the last trawler trips to Saint Martin's on June 22, the union parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman reported that the vessels carried over 300 gas cylinders, some food items, and a few passengers.

On 1 June, a trawler carrying goods and 10 passengers to Saint Martin's from Teknaf was fired upon in the Naikhangdia area due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, he added.

On 5 June, during the suspended Teknaf upazila parishad vice-chairman election at a centre in Saint Martin's, the returning trawler with the magistrate and election officials was also fired upon at the same location.

Another trawler was targeted on 8 June, and finally, on 11 June, a speedboat was fired upon. These incidents occurred within Bangladesh's territorial waters but originated from Myanmar's waters.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in these four incidents, Mujibur said.

Considering safety concerns, the boat service between Teknaf and Saint Martin's was suspended, leading to food shortages and difficulties in emergency travel on the island.

The Cox's Bazar district administration held an emergency meeting on 12 June and decided to use the Bay of Bengal for passenger travel and goods transport.

Starting on 13 June, passenger travel began using the Sabrang Munder Dale coast in Teknaf. On 14 June, a ship carrying goods departed from Cox's Bazar. Limited boat services were also approved as an alternative route between Shah Porir Dwip and Saint Martin's.

However, this service ceased again after 22 June. The island is heading towards a food shortage, with the remaining supplies expected to last only two or three more days. Food is urgently needed for the island's 10,000 residents, Mujibur added.

Both Abdur Rashid, president of the Saint Martin's Service Trawler Owners Association, and Khorshed Alam, president of the Speedboat Owners Association and union panel chairman, cited the rough seas and a risky alternative route due to the Bay of Bengal and monsoon season as reasons for the halt in watercraft travel since 22 June. Trawlers and speedboats are unable to operate safely under these conditions, they confirmed.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Adnan Chowdhury told TBS, "Although permission has been given for trawlers to carry food and essential supplies to Saint Martin's via the Teknaf coast of the Bay of Bengal instead of the Naf River, no trawlers are taking the risk due to the rough sea. We are exploring possible solutions."