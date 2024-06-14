'SSC passed dentist' fined, imprisoned for fraud in Kushtia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:40 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:48 am

Related News

'SSC passed dentist' fined, imprisoned for fraud in Kushtia

The fake dentist fined Tk20,000 and sentenced to 10 days' imprisonment without labour

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 01:40 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 01:48 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A mobile court on Thursday (13 June) fined and sentenced to imprisonment a dentist who had been practising with only SSC qualifications for nearly four years, on charges of fraud in Kushtia.

The mobile court conducted by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Amirul Arafat told The Business Standard the dentist Zahid Hasan Ratan, 43, had been cheating countless dental patients for about four years by providing services instead of cheating with them as a specialist doctor using fake degrees after passing SSC only in the third attempt.

"Based on a complaint from a victim, around 7:15pm a raid was conducted at the Ratan Dental Care Center on the Kumarakhali Upazila Health Complex road. Finding the truth of the allegations, the fake dentist was fined Tk20,000 and sentenced to 10 days' imprisonment without labour," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kushtia / Dentist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

12h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

15h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

1d | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

4h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

7h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

3h | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

7h | Videos