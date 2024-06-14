'SSC passed dentist' fined, imprisoned for fraud in Kushtia

A mobile court on Thursday (13 June) fined and sentenced to imprisonment a dentist who had been practising with only SSC qualifications for nearly four years, on charges of fraud in Kushtia.

The mobile court conducted by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Amirul Arafat told The Business Standard the dentist Zahid Hasan Ratan, 43, had been cheating countless dental patients for about four years by providing services instead of cheating with them as a specialist doctor using fake degrees after passing SSC only in the third attempt.

"Based on a complaint from a victim, around 7:15pm a raid was conducted at the Ratan Dental Care Center on the Kumarakhali Upazila Health Complex road. Finding the truth of the allegations, the fake dentist was fined Tk20,000 and sentenced to 10 days' imprisonment without labour," he added.