SSC examinee death: 300 booked for torching buses in city

A police case has been filed against 250-300 unidentified people in connection with the recent torching of buses in the city's Rampura Bazaar area over the tragic death of an SSC examinee in an accident.

Sub-Inspector AKM Niazuddin Mollah of the Hatirjheel police station, filed a complaint, based on which an FIR (which marks the beginning of a criminal probe) under the Explosive Substances Act was lodged on Wednesday.

The case has been filed against the accused for vandalising and torching vehicles, beating up some pedestrians, and creating panic among local people, as per the FIR, reports UNB.

According to the case statement, "Unruly students and people gathered illegally in front of Mollah Tower on Rampura DIT Road at 10:45pm on Monday night, vandalised vehicles on the roads and set those on fire with petrol bombs and intimidated pedestrians.

Earlier, another case was filed by police against 400 to 500 unidentified people in the incident of the vandalism and arson.

Rampura Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the two cases to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

OC Rafiqul Islam also said Rasheda Begum, mother of deceased student Mainuddin, had filed a case under the Road Transport Act. Anabil Paribahan bus driver Sohail has been arrested in the case.

On Monday, Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, an SSC examinee, was run over by a bus around 10:45pm in the Rampura Bazaar area near Better Life Hospital.

Mainuddin's death triggered violence, leading to the torching of as many as eight buses by an angry mob.

Students from different educational institutions blocked Rampura Road on Tuesday, protesting the death of Mainuddin.

Moreover, in the wake of student protests over a hike in bus fares over the past week, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association on Tuesday announced a 50% discount on tariff in the Dhaka metropolitan area from Wednesday.

However, the discounted fares for students will be allowed only from 7am to 8pm and not be applicable on government holidays, weekly holidays and other holidays.