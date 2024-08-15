Sri Lankan president congratulates Chief Adviser Dr Yunus

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government.

Wickremesinghe made a phone call to Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday, said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Thursday (15 August)

The Sri Lankan president advised his country's investors who have been doing business in Bangladesh for decades to remain in the country, and play a constructive role in its growth and progress.

Professor Yunus invited the Sri Lankan president to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.

