Sri Lankan president congratulates Chief Adviser Dr Yunus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:02 pm

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus (L) and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (R). Photo: UNB
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus (L) and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (R). Photo: UNB

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new role as the chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government.

Wickremesinghe made a phone call to Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday, said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Thursday (15 August)

The Sri Lankan president advised his country's investors who have been doing business in Bangladesh for decades to remain in the country, and play a constructive role in its growth and progress.

Professor Yunus invited the Sri Lankan president to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
 

