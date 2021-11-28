Sreemangal records lowest temperature at 11.8°C 

A person walks up a slope on a cold and foggy morning at Green Park in New Delhi/ HT Photo

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

The temperature was recorded at 11.8°C this morning, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. It was 12.4°C yesterday.

Meanwhile, country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 32.2°C in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Weather is to remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky across the country.

Light fog may occur at places over the river basins during the morning, added the Met Office.

Meanwhile, night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged.

Met Office also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

