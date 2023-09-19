SPs will lose jobs, DCs will be transferred if govt does not stay in power: Narayanganj AL leader's statement goes viral

The statement of an AL leader in Narayanganj has gone viral on social media soon after it was reported by Bangla Daily Prothom Alo.

In an interview with a Narayanganj-based online portal, Awami League's Narayanganj chapter's assistant publicity secretary Ifthekhar Alam Khokon, said the superintendents of police (SPs) will lose their jobs and deputy commissioners (DCs) will be transferred if the current government does not stay in power.

"SPs loyal to the party know they will lose their job if this government does not stay in power. The DCs also know they will be transferred if this government is not in power," Ifthekhar Alam Khokon said during the interview published on 12 September.

The video of Ifthekhar Alam Khokon's interview, who is also a councillor to Ward No-10 of Narayanganj City Corporation and joint convenor of the city Krishak League, went viral soon after circulation.

Khokon, however, told Prothom Alo his full statement hadn't been published in the interview, adding that the full statement would be published soon.