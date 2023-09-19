SPs will lose jobs, DCs will be transferred if govt does not stay in power: Narayanganj AL leader's statement goes viral

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

SPs will lose jobs, DCs will be transferred if govt does not stay in power: Narayanganj AL leader's statement goes viral

"SPs loyal to the party know they will lose their job if this government does not stay in power. The DCs also know they will be transferred if this government is not in power," Ifthekhar Alam Khokon said during the interview published on 12 September

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 03:38 pm
Ifthekhar Alam Khokon. Photo: Collected
Ifthekhar Alam Khokon. Photo: Collected

The statement of an AL leader in Narayanganj has gone viral on social media soon after it was reported by Bangla Daily Prothom Alo.

In an interview with a Narayanganj-based online portal, Awami League's Narayanganj chapter's assistant publicity secretary Ifthekhar Alam Khokon, said the superintendents of police (SPs) will lose their jobs and deputy commissioners (DCs) will be transferred if the current government does not stay in power.

"SPs loyal to the party know they will lose their job if this government does not stay in power. The DCs also know they will be transferred if this government is not in power," Ifthekhar Alam Khokon said during the interview published on 12 September.

The video of Ifthekhar Alam Khokon's interview, who is also a councillor to Ward No-10 of Narayanganj City Corporation and joint convenor of the city Krishak League, went viral soon after circulation.

Khokon, however, told Prothom Alo his full statement hadn't been published in the interview, adding that the full statement would be published soon.

Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

54m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

19m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS