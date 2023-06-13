Spreading edu in remote part of Cumilla

Kids are studying at a primary school in Bara Dharmapur area of Cumilla, with funding from some of Japanese. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Salam, 10, now gets lunch every day free of cost on top of clothes, sports items, books and other study materials – something hardly imaginable only seven years back in a remote jungle area of Cumilla South Sadar.

Remarkably, the manners of Salam and some of his friends have also changed and are conspicuously different from what is generally expected of children in a geographically hard-to-access and socio-economically backward area – with all the credit going to a local initiative for free primary education.

Japanese donations play a key role in local social activist Tarik-ul-Islam Mazumder's dreams of disseminating the light of education in his community and achieving economic emancipation.

Tarik, from Bara Dharmapur near Cumilla's famous Lalmai Hills, succeeded in establishing the first primary school of Bara Dharmapur area with funding from some of his Japanese friends in 2016.

The school is named after him as "Mazumder One Drop Primary School" and provides its free services without any government financial backing. Now, Tarik is almost set to begin the construction work of a vocational institute in his remote locality in order to export skilled manpower to developed countries while boosting local employment levels. His Japanese friends have already agreed to support the new initiative.

At present, Tarik and his wife Nahida Akter cater for 40% of the financial needs of the Mazumder Primary School – the rest being funded by his Japanese friends, including a retired school teacher.

Back in 2016, Bara Dharmapur area had no land route for travel and only locals went into and around the area on hilly roads. Almost a kilometre of jungles had to be crossed to enter the underprivileged area. Snakes, scorpions and dangerous insects used to roam all over this jungle-filled path and even in daytime the nearly deserted route gave one goosebumps.

However, things changed dramatically after the school was established. A pucca road has been constructed, going straight to Bara Dharmapur from Ratanpur on the Cumilla-Noakhali highway. The community has become much more abuzz now with new infrastructural facilities, said Lovely Akter, headmistress of the primary school.

Around seven teachers instruct children, numbering twenty in every class from one to five, in the three-storey school building. There is also a playground for the young students. Achieving all this has not been easy.

It was during a Cumilla tour of his Japanese friends when the school's founder Tarik first came up with the idea of establishing the institution. At one point during the tour, Tarik saw the Japanese benefactors distributing alms among some beggars in Kandirpar union of the district. He suggested that they do some lasting good for the district's poor, like setting up a school in a remote area like Bara Dharmapur. Despite initial reservations, the Japanese finally agreed.

The next task was to convince illiterate parents to send their children to the school. Many of the children's parents were not eager about education, while some did not have any parent or guardian at all. Those who did were too poor to afford schooling. Door-to-door campaigns were conducted to collect students from their not-so-eager parents and many became interested only after learning about the facilities like free lunch and clothes promised there, claims the school's headmistress. Now, many of the once ignorant children of the community have learnt to tender greetings, inquire after one another's wellbeing, thanks to the school's founder, donors and teachers.

The road ahead is still long. Many of the children's families are broken, many have been found clueless on the streets, and many were found taking refuge outdoors as they failed to get one indoors. Thus, Tarik has taken up another initiative of ensuring the economic wellbeing of the community and of the children his school has taught. His upcoming vocational institute initiative would provide three-year technical courses alongside language courses on Japanese and English. Criticism is already there of his work. It has been claimed that his efforts will damage the Lalmai hilly area and that he has embarked on buffoonery.

However, the local administration is standing by Tarik. Cumilla South Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shubhasish Ghosh has confirmed the upazila administration will keep supporting the primary school of Tarik, a changemaker much needed in society. Cumilla district's Primary Education Officer Md Abdul Mannan told The Business Standard that he will visit the primary school, for it is a laudable initiative. ***