Sports adviser Asif optimistic about hosting Women's T20 WC in Bangladesh

Asif Mahmud. Photo: Facebook
Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan has expressed optimism about organising the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh is the host of the mega event which is scheduled to start on 3 October but the fate of the tournament is uncertain due to the ongoing situation in the country.

Reports suggested that the ICC has also started considering the UAE, India and Sri Lanka as alternative venues. However, Asif remains hopeful of holding the tournament without any problem.

"I've just taken over this responsibility. I hope the Women's T20 World Cup remains in Bangladesh. Losing this event during this period of national rebuilding would damage our image," Asif told a national daily of the country.

The sports adviser said he has great faith in the Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus who is also an avid sports lover.

"We are lucky that Yunus sir is with us. I have heard something from the secretary that we need to do reforms in the sports fraternity. We will sit for those reforms on Sunday.

"He was also associated with the Olympics a few days ago. By talking to him, I hope we can organise the Women's T20 World Cup in our country. I will try my best to organise it."

It is reported that the BCB has already written a letter to the Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman to ensure the security of the global tournament.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, a former member of parliament of the now deposed Awami League government, has been serving as the BCB chief since 2014. 

Kazi Salahuddin has also been in charge in Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for a long time. 

Asked if there can be any change in these positions, he said, "We should not talk about the person who is in leadership. Our movement is for reforming the whole system.

"We will establish a system through which everything will come in good process and then whoever comes to the leadership, we will be able to stand tall in the world in the field of sports."
 

Adviser for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya

