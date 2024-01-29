Speedy Trial Act to become permanent as Cabinet okays final draft

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting at the officer today. Photo: PID

The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Once passed in the Parliament, the much-talked-about law will become permanent, graduating from its term basis.

After the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office today, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about the development.

He said the Speedy Trial Act was initially enacted for two years [in 2022], followed by extensions for several terms.

The law is set to meet its latest expiry date on 9 April.

"It will no longer be required to extend its validation, as the Cabinet has decided to give it a permanent status," said the Cabinet secretary.