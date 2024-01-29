Speedy Trial Act to become permanent as Cabinet okays final draft

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

Speedy Trial Act to become permanent as Cabinet okays final draft

The Speedy Trial Act was first enacted in 2002 for two years

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 05:36 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting at the officer today. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the Cabinet meeting at the officer today. Photo: PID

The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Once passed in the Parliament, the much-talked-about law will become permanent, graduating from its term basis.

After the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office today, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about the development.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the Speedy Trial Act was initially enacted for two years [in 2022], followed by extensions for several terms.

The law is set to meet its latest expiry date on 9 April.

"It will no longer be required to extend its validation, as the Cabinet has decided to give it a permanent status," said the Cabinet secretary.

Top News

speedy trial / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

39m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

59m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos