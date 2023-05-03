Speed limit policy to be prepared, implemented soon to reduce accidents: Secy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:29 pm

Representational image
Representational image

The government is preparing a guideline on vehicles' speed limit which will be implemented soon to prevent road accidents, said officials concerned yesterday.

"Reducing vehicles' speed will reduce the number of accidents. So, we are working to prepare a guideline for this purpose. You will get it soon," said ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, at a roundtable discussion on

"Determining, managing, monitoring and implementing speed based on vehicles and road types" on Wednesday.

Speakers at the programme organised by Nirapad Sarak Chai (We Demand Safe Road) at the National Press Club in the capital identified excessive speed of vehicles, lack of awareness and lack of proper data for road accidents.

Stakeholders at the programme also said inadequacy of the roads compared to the vehicles was responsible for the chaos on the roads.

Khalid Mahmud, manager of Brac road safety programme, said, "Excessive speed is responsible for the accidents. Roads should be planned to limit or control vehicles' speed.

"Do not just blame the driver for the accidents. Road signs should be used in such a way that everyone from pedestrians to drivers can understand them."

Apart from specifying speed limit, experts at the meeting also emphasised on paying attention to other issues regarding road safety and increasing awareness.

Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai, said, "We have to determine the speed limit by understanding the geographical locations. Putting a speed limit of 80 km on a road where moving at that speed during floods is not possible will not work. In that case, it is important to have variable signs."

He also said, "We have to do what we can, what is possible. Use of helmets, arrangement of automatic toll booths, fastening of seat belts should be ensured. We need to create awareness from school level.

"Besides, if there is any speed limit or regulation, it should be arranged so that the drivers know it."

Sohel Rana, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Traffic Division), said, "Our main objective is to enforce the law, but we have to spend 99% of our time to reduce traffic jams in Dhaka city. As a result we cannot implement other things. Our main problem is that there is a large number of vehicles on a small number of streets."

Representatives of the concerned departments at the meeting said lack of proper data has been hindering the work to ensure road safety.

Tanveer Siddiqui, superintending engineer of Roads and Highways Department, said, "Different organisations provide different information regarding accidents. Actually we do not have proper data, so we cannot work. Accurate accident data should be generated."

road accident

