speech-impaired girl trapped in school bathroom for 10hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
18 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 02:24 pm

Related News

speech-impaired girl trapped in school bathroom for 10hrs

UNB
18 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 02:24 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A speech-impaired student remained trapped in the washroom of her school for over 10 hours in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur district.

Police said Sharmin Akter, an SSC examinee and daughter of Anwar Hossain of Dakkhin Asrafpur of the upazila, went to Hossainpur Girls School on Thursday morning.

Around 12:30pm, after school hours, Sharmin went to the toilet. However, office assistant Shahanara Begum Shanu locked the bathroom from outside without checking if anyone was inside.

As the girl was speech-impaired, she failed to raise an alarm, police said.

Around 10pm that day, Al Amin, a resident of the area, heard the groaning sound of the girl. He immediately broke open the door of the school toilet with the help of local people and rescued the girl.

Amir Hossain, the headmaster of the school, said he left the school around 4.30 pm but had not spotted anyone on the premises then.

Shahrasti Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Shirin Akter, said, "A probe has been ordered to find out if there was any negligence on the part of the school authorities. Action will follow, after the probe report."

The headmaster and the president of the school managing committee met the girl's family on Friday and offered their apologies.

Top News

Bangladesh / School / Trapped

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

19m | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

24m | Videos
Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents